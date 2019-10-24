Commando 3 trailer is all about Vidyut Jammwal, his physique and action

Image Source : TWITTER Commando 3 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's vibrant action is unmissable

After intriguing posters and teaser, the makers have now released Commando 3 trailer featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah. The 2-minutes-and-57-second video is full of action and drama.

"Commando 3 Trailer The Indian Commando is finally UNLEASHED!#Commando3Trailer. Releasing on November 29", says Vidyut Jammwal while sharing the trailer on Instagram.

Commando 3 will be the third installment of the highly successful action franchise that began in 2013.

Watch Commando 3 trailer here

Earlier, makers shared the film's teaser mentioning that Vidyut will be fighting for the country this time.

Earlier, they had also shared character posters from the film featuring Adah Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal and Angira Dhar.

Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. It is slated to hit theatres on November 29.