Varun Dhawan shares his first look as Mr. Lele

Varun Dhawan shares the first poster of Mr Lele

Actor Varun Dhawan who has a number of projects lined up for release has already moved on to a new project. Varun will be seen teaming up with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan for a Dharma project. Varun took to his Instagram to share to make the announcement by sharing the poster of the film. Titled Mr Lele, the film will hit the theatres on January 1ts 2021.

Sharing the poster Varun wrote, "MR लेलMaaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan!#MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021!"

Filmmaker Karan Johar who will be bankrolling this project had taken to his social media to announce the film. Sharing a picture of Varun and Shashank, Karan wrote, "They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!! Tomorrow morning will see the announcement of a film where the winning combination of @shashankkhaitan and @varundvn !! Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready! And watch this space from the house and family of @dharmamovies @apoorva1972"

After having not so good 2019 for his film, Varun Dhawan is all packed up and ready for 2020. The actor will be kickstarting his year with Remo D'Souza's dance flick Street Dancer 3D that will hit the theatres on January 24. The film will mark the reunion of ABCD 2 team and Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

That's not all for the year, he will also be seen in the remake of Govinda Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1. The film helmed by his dad David Dhawan stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and going by the track record of Dhawan senior and junior, the film looks promising to be a complete family entertainer. Coolie No.1 is set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020. So all the Varun Dhawan fans out there buckle up.