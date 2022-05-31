Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JANBHAWANA Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's film sees a slight drop, inches towards ₹150 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Craze for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer horror-comedy among the audience is not ending anytime soon. Film's box office collection is proof of this fact. It's been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. Anees Bazmee's film had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore. It was the biggest of any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', among others. The film recorded an 'excellent second weekend' and is slowly inching towards hitting the milestone of Rs 150 crores. Well, on Monday, the film witnessed a slight drop of around 15% from its second Friday. Going by the latest trade reports, it is expected to rake in around 5.25-5.25 Crores on May 30.

Going by a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "The drop on Monday is around 15% from Friday which is a fantastic hold though it could be better as it was the IPL final on Sunday which meant limited growth and now some of that Sunday audience could be going on Monday. The second week will be looking a 46-48 crore nett total which would mean the highest second-week post the pandemic for original Hindi content."

Sharing the collections of Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT."

Informing about the film achieving the milestone of crossing Rs 100 crores, he tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz."

It's week one total earning was Rs 92.05 crore. On it's second Friday, the horror-comedy raked in Rs 6.52 crore while on the second Sunday it made Rs 11.35 crore. With this, Kartik is currently being touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year.

For those unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

-With agency inputs