Anek trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana promises gripping action as he begins 'Mission For Peace' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Anek trailer out

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of an undercover cop in film

Anek is all set to release on 27th May 2022

Anek trailer out: Anubhav Sinha’s Anek headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to take audiences on a mission of a lifetime. On Thursday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and dropped the trailer of the political action thriller. He wrote in the caption, "भाषा अनेक, संस्कृति अनेक, वेश अनेक.. लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक - जीतेगा कौन? हिंदुस्तान!(Many languages, many cultures, many roles but oly one sentiment of the country. Who will win? India."

Take a look:

Hard-hitting at its very core, the trailer of the political action thriller sees Ayushmann step into the shoes of an undercover cop, a first in his career. Shot on a massive, big canvas scale, ‘Anek’ filmed extensively in extraordinary locations in the North East, boasts of not just riveting content but also gripping action sequences.

With a talented ensemble starcast, stellar performances and a layered and mysterious storyline the trailer of the film leaves an impact on you right from the start and leaves you wanting more. While the trailer has much to talk about, much like Sinha’s previous films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad we can expect much more to unravel on the big screen especially when the article 15 duo are back together.

Talking about the film Ayushmann said, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's mission to make India win begins. Anek motion teaser out

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared that Anek is one of his most challenging film. "“Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we’ve accomplished everything we set out to with this film."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May 2022.