Ajay Devgn shares first teaser poster of Maidaan. Get ready to witness football fever onscreen

Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn shares first teaser poster of Maidaan

Ajay Devgn is all set to create magic on the big screen with his upcoming film Maidaan. The film has been in the buzz ever since it was announced and now, the actor has unveiled its first teaser poster. Ajay will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. While the poster doesn’t show the faces of his football team but of several pairs of legs standing on a muddy football field.

Ajay shared the poster and wrote, “#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020.” Check out the poster here-

Talking about the film, Ajay had told PTI in an interview, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively. The film is scheduled to be released on November 27.

Ajay Devgn is currently ruling the hearts of the people with his last film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released on January 10th. The film is ruling the box office even after the release of new films like Panga and Street dancer 3d. Sharing the latest box office numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Tanhaji continues to pose tough competition to new releases... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress... Will cross #Kick [today] and #Simmba [coming days]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 228.96 cr. #India biz.”

#Tanhaji continues to pose tough competition to new releases... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress... Will cross #Kick [today] and #Simmba [coming days]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 228.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page