72 Hoorain: Religious, political leaders in Kashmir object to negative portrayal of Muslims

72 Hoorain is the latest Bollywood movie that has courted controversy for 'hurting the sentiments' and 'portraying wrong facts'. The film grabbed many eyeballs when the first poster of 72 Hoorain dropped on the internet. While many objected to it then, now more religious and political leaders in Kashmir have expressed their disappointment in the film. "It is totally controversial and hurts the sentiments of the people, especially Muslims. We are not going to accept this title. Even this film needs to be banned and those who are producing these types of films should understand that such movies are against amity and brotherhood between the communities," Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir ul Islam told PTI.

Islam said he will convene a meeting on this "very sensitive issue". He added, "We don't want this controversy to spread and we are going to take up this matter with the government of India. All Muslim organisations will be taken in confidence on this matter. My message to the producers of this movie is that they should understand that Muslims are the second largest community living in India and they have the right to live with dignity, honour, and peace, and they should be allowed to live with the same spirit."

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film will be released in Indian theatres on July 7. It features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead. The teaser of the film will be released in 10 languages - English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kashmiri and Assamese.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said while the party stood by freedom of expression, the makers of such movies should understand the difference between propaganda and freedom of expression. He said, "These kinds of movies paint a particular community in black.

I think people in India, particularly the film certification board, need to take a call on this. They need to decide whether these movies actually help people in understanding a particular issue with all the context or is a one-sided narrative being fed to the people."

He said the National Conference rejects any and every kind of propaganda that is directed against any community "whether it be Hindu or Muslim". Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi, a BJP leader, said the movies are works of fiction aimed at minting money. "Life is not about films and writers, it is their way of doing their work and making money out of it. In order to make things viral, the filmmakers make things in such a way," she said.

She added such films "would not affect our lives or our country. In order to understand the context of the film completely first we need to watch the film."

(With PYI Inputs)

