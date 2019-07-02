Zaira Wasim denies promoting The Sky Is Pink post decision to quit films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaira Wasim won't be promoting The Sky is Pink

Zaira Wasim who gained fame from the film Dangal decided to quit films on June 29. She took to her Instagram and announced her decision. In a detailed post on her Instagram, the 18-year-old cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in Bollywood.

Later, she was slammed by Raveena Tandon for not being grateful enough to the industry. Her debut film director also reacted to this and said that he was shocked but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she wants. Actor Anupam Kher was also shocked after reading the post.

Bollywood celebrities remain divided on Zaira's decision. Recently as per Mid-Day report, Zaira already told the makers of The Sky is Pink that she won't be involved in the promotion of the film. A close source of Mid-Day said, "With the film eyeing an October 11 release, the makers were planning to kick off the promotions by August-end. it was evident from Zaira's Facebook post on Sunday that she has decided to sever her ties from films. in keeping with her decision, she has requested the makers to excuse her from the promotional activities."

"While she was a thorough professional throughout the shoot, she is now firm in her resolve to not be associated with movies in any capacity. The team, including director Shonali Bose, have been informed of her decision," the source further added.

The makers of the film also supported Zaira's decision. In a statement given to PTI, the makers said they were lucky to have an opportunity to work with a talented actress like Zaira.

Dangal broke all the records at the box office. The 18-year-old actress won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. At a small age, it took only two movies to show everyone her potential. Before Bollywood could do justice with the wealth of talent she had, Zaira decided to leave Bollywood industry for good.