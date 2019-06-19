Saiyami Kher excited to be part of Anurag Kashyap's next

Saiyami Kher

Actor Saiyami Kher has bagged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's next directorial. Saiyami, who made her debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya, will feature alongside Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the film. "It has still not sunk in that I am in an Anurag Kashapy film. It's an understatement to say that I am extremely excited to be a part of this project. Can't really talk too much about the film right now," the actor said in a statement.

Last week, the filmmaker had announced his new company and a new film without giving any details. The project is being shot in Mumbai and will be filmed within 3 months. Saiyami was last seen in the hit Marathi film Mauli opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She recently wrapped shoot on her digital debut in the Amazon prime series Breathe opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

On a related note, Anurag Kashyap's last directorial Manmarziyaan received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Kashyap's next production is Saand Ki Aankh, which features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)