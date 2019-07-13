Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film crosses 250 crore-mark in India

Shahid Kapoor's comeback blockbuster Kabir Singh shows no signs of slowing down. After pipping Uri and Bharat to become the biggest Bollywood hit of the year so far, the film has now romped past the Rs 250-crore mark in the domestic market. Kabir Singh stays strong, despite 'Super 30' making a dent in business (multiplexes specifically). (Week 4) Friday - Rs 2.54 crore. Total: Rs 252.14 crore. India business," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.

Ever since the film hit the screens on June 21, it has been slammed by many, especially women, for celebrating "toxic masculinity". That, however, clearly does not seem to have affected the film's box office prospects. The film has been a winner right from the start. Earlier when it crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India, it became Shahid's first solo-starring century grosser.

Kabir Singh, which casts Shahid as a self-destructive lover, is Shahid's first solo superhit after R... Rajkumar in 2013. The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy", and draws heavy inspiration from the Devdas formula. Kabir Singh continues its strong run despite this week's big release, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which had a decent Day 1 on Friday, collecting Rs 11.83 crore.

"Business picked up at metros/urban centres (Mumbai and South specifically) towards evening. Mass pockets are ordinary/dull. Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3. Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial. Friday - Rs 11.83 crore. India business," Taran tweeted on Saturday about Super 30.

On Kabir Singh's success, Shahid Kapoor thanked fans with full heart, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way".

