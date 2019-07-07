Rangoli Chandel extends support to Sandeep Vanga, says Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy role was more ‘violent, criminal’

Rangoli Chandel extends support to Sandeep Vanga, says Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy role was more ‘violent'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken to her Twitter to call out Alia Bhatt for her performance in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. She called out Alia Bhatt in her process to extend support to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is facing massive backlash after his recent interview. Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Vanga is ruling the headline after his controversial statements in defense to the criticism his film has been receiving. While netizens and critics have called him an ‘arrogant man’, Rangoli Chandel spoke in support of him and raised questions about Alia Bhatt’s character Saffeena in Gully boy.

Rangoli in a series to tweet slammed Bollywood critics for giving a good rating to Sanju but not to Kabir Singh. She also pointed out what all she thought was problematic about Alia Bhatt’s character Saffeena in Gully boy. She wrote, “yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be (these jobless, uneducated feminazis who are slamming Kabir Singh didn’t find Alia’s Safeena problematic?).”

She further added, “Every time her boyfriend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena.” She also extended support to South Indian actors and filmmakers and questioned sating, “Till this date movie mafia hasn’t let any South Indian actor or director be the mainstream hero or director in Bollywood only games and parties they do”

yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don’t want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Weeks apart Rani LaxmiBai &Gully Boy come, not a single word from feminazi about LaxmiBai’s feminism!! kyun because she is a Maratha Hindu woman?In Sanju,@RajkumarHirani Sir shows criminal underworld of 80s 90s bollywood no mention of Dawood, Chota Shakeel, Abu Saleem..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...in the name of mafia one Marathi don wearing teeka and rudraksh shown and his crime is that he puts Ganpati pandals... wah!!! What to say to this Hindu phobic industry aur unke chatukar yeh berozgaar media ...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd).... uske saath sex karke @aliaa08 ko bhool jata hai, Alia ke phones nahin leta, peecha choodane ke chakkar mein hai, lekin yeh Bandi Aalia, uske jisam keliye mari ja rahi hai, yeh feminism hai? She breaks Kalki’s head for what?...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(contd...Raja beta ke jism mein aisa kya hai? Why she takes him back ? Why she takes this cheating cockroach back ?Every man who cheats is a coackroch, kyun Alia uske jism ki itni deewani hai jab tak woh mil nahin jata use chain nahin aata, Yeh feminism hai? Pls samjhao mujhe 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Till this date movie mafia hasn’t let any South Indian actor or director be the mainstream hero or director in Bollywood only games and parties they do....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his interview with Anupama Chopra said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, touching each other wherever you want or kissing each other, then I don’t see anything there.” While talking about a scene in Kabir Singh where Kabir slaps Preeti, Vanga said, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

Sandeep’s statements have raised quite a storm on social media. In fact South India actress Samantha Akkineni also reacted to the comments and called them ‘deeply disturbing’.

