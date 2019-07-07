Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
Rangoli Chandel extends support to Sandeep Vanga, says Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy role was more ‘violent, criminal’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken to her Twitter to call out Alia Bhatt for her performance in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. She extended her support to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Here’s what she said.

New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2019 21:16 IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken to her Twitter to call out Alia Bhatt for her performance in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. She called out Alia Bhatt in her process to extend support to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is facing massive backlash after his recent interview. Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Vanga is ruling the headline after his controversial statements in defense to the criticism his film has been receiving. While netizens and critics have called him an ‘arrogant man’, Rangoli Chandel spoke in support of him and raised questions about Alia Bhatt’s character Saffeena in Gully boy.

Rangoli in a series to tweet slammed Bollywood critics for giving a good rating to Sanju but not to Kabir Singh. She also pointed out what all she thought was problematic about Alia Bhatt’s character Saffeena in Gully boy. She wrote, “yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be (these jobless, uneducated feminazis who are slamming Kabir Singh didn’t find Alia’s Safeena problematic?).”

She further added, “Every time her boyfriend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena.” She also extended support to South Indian actors and filmmakers  and questioned sating, “Till this date movie mafia hasn’t let any South Indian actor or director be the mainstream hero or director in Bollywood only games and parties they do”

Here’s what Rangoli Chandel tweeted-

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his interview with Anupama Chopra said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, touching each other wherever you want or kissing each other, then I don’t see anything there.” While talking about a scene in Kabir Singh where Kabir slaps Preeti, Vanga said, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

Sandeep’s statements have raised quite a storm on social media. In fact South India actress Samantha Akkineni also reacted to the comments and called them ‘deeply disturbing’. 

 

