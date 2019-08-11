Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
  Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan make our wait harder with this teaser poster (WATCH)

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan make our wait harder with this teaser poster (WATCH)

Don't miss the teaser poster of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1. It will definitely make you nostalgic.

New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2019 13:28 IST
Representative News Image

Coolie No 1 Teaser Poster Out

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1. The film which is a remake of Govind and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 romantic comedy with the same name will be releasing next year on May 1. However, to keep the buzz going, makers have released a teaser poster today.

The teaser shows a coolie, most probably Varun Dhawan (we don't get to see his look) balancing a number of suitcases and bags when he hear someone (quite possible it is Sara Ali Khan) calling out '' Aye Coolie''. Soon the music of hit track Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha starts playing in the background.

If teaser poster is anything to go by, we can say that Varun and Sara's film will be a joy ride. The official poster will be out on Monday.

Sharing the teaser poster on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Teaser poster of #CoolieNo1... Main posters will be out tomorrow [Mon]... Filming has commenced in #Bangkok... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release''.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Varun Dhawan said that the movie is not a remake but an adaptation of the original, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake,” Varun said.

In an interview with IANS, David Dhawan said that he is working with some of his old team members to bring back the same charm. "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,'' he had said.

Check out the photos from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 sets below:

