Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh's new song ‘Godi Me Laika Khelana Paregai’ goes viral, watch video

The new song of Bhojpuri cinema superstar and famous Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh is out and has broken the internet already. Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song that released in August is making a splash on YouTube with millions of likes coming its way. The song has received over 2 million views. The viral song is from Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri film Jai Hind which hit the theaters on 7 August in Bihar-Jharkhand and some cities of UP.

This song ‘Godi Me Laika Khelana Parega’ from Bhojpuri film Jai Hind has been filmed on Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma. The song is voiced by Pawan Singh and Alka Jha. It is written by Sumit Chandravanshi. In the song Pawan Singh is dancing with Madhu Sharma in a fun filled style. The romance between the two stars is witnessing much praise and attention from the viewers. Also, actress Madhu is seen making people go crazy with her killer moves in the song. Watch the song here-

Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma's film Jai Hind is directed by Feroz Khan. The film is the story of a young man who loves his nation so much that he can even give his life for the country. The protagonist of the film falls in love with a Pakistani girl named Rukhsar, who accidentally returns to India and has lost her memory. Rukhsar is played by Madhu Sharma. Here he falls in love with an auto driver who is played by Pawan Singh.

