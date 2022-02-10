'If UP becomes Kerala...': CM Vijayan hits back at Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his message ahead of polls where the latter said that if voters do not choose wisely, Uttar Pradesh will “become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal”.

Replying to the UP CM, Kerala CM Vijayan said in a tweet, "If UP turns into Kerala as Yogi Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want."

Ahead of the first phase polling in the state, UP CM Adityanath had posted a message on Twitter. "A lot of wonderful things have happened in the past five years. If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," he cautioned.

His message soon drew replies from not just Vijayan, but senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

