UP Election 2022: 6 cops served notices after viral video shows them cheering for Jayant Chaudhary

Six constables, deployed in the Rampur jail, have been served notices after they were purportedly seen in a viral video cheering and shouting the slogan 'Jayant Chaudhary zindabad' while dancing to patriotic songs.

Jail Superintendent Prashant Maurya said responses from the six policemen are being sought and action would be taken after verification of the facts.

A report will be submitted to IG prisons, Lucknow, he added.

The constables, meanwhile, said that they were dancing to the tune of patriotic songs and cheering for their friend -- nicknamed Jayant Chaudhary -- who received a commendation letter on Republic Day, and not the RLD chief who shares the same name.

They said that they do not support any political party.

"We were delighted after our friend received the commendation letter, and we started dancing to the tune of patriotic songs. We did not realize that someone would video record it and post it on social media with incorrect information," they said.

Jail superintendent Prashant Maurya said, "After receiving a letter from Rampur station officer, we have issued a notice to the six policemen over the viral video in which they were seen 'chanting' the name of a political leader. It is a disciplinary issue as they were dancing at the gate of the jail after one of them received a commendation letter from me. I am aware that the policeman in question is fondly called 'Jayant Chaudhary' by his colleagues. We will soon submit our report to IG jail. All of them are doing their duty at present."

On January 28, the video was uploaded by retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh on Twitter claiming that the 'mood of western UP is changing' and that policemen in Meerut are also praising RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary.

Meerut police later clarified that the video was recorded in the Rampur district.

(With inputs from IANS)

