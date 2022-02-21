BJP shares Akhilesh Yadav's photo with SP leader who is father of 2008 Ahmedabad blast convict

Follow us on Image Source : @IPPATEL Akhilesh Yadav with Abu Azam and SP leader Shadab Ahmed, whose son Mohammad Saif is a convict in 2008 Ahmedabad blast case.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson has shared a photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in which he is seen shaking hands with the father of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case.

In the photo, Akhilesh Yadav is seen with Abu Azmi and SP leader Shadab Ahmed, who is the father of Mohammad Saif, a convict in the blast case.

Mohammad Saif convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case, has been sentenced to death by a Gujarat court.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at Samajwadi Party saying, "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give a clarification & apologise before the public."

Speaking on the matter, Akhilesh Yadav said that a photo cannot be a ground to level terror accusations on a person.

Responding to BJP's charge, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Why should I give an explanation? Central agencies should investigate, I sit in the Lok Sabha where big leaders and ministers sit. The public has shocked BJP (with their votes), so you will see many such statements further as well."

Akhilesh further said, "the industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone, the whole country knows. I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist with such gratitude, it felt as if he was touching the feet of Pakistan's PM."

"BJP is a confused party. They have a problem if Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) comes close or goes far. BJP should thank me for not saying anything about their families, I don't utter a word, as this poll is for unemployment, inflation, etc," Yadav said during a rally in Raebareli.

