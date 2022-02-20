Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
  4. UP election 2022: What CM Yogi said on prime ministerial ambitions

UP election 2022: What CM Yogi said on prime ministerial ambitions

Uttar Pradesh incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asked to respond on his prime ministerial ambitions.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 21:58 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign
Image Source : PTI

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign during a roadshow, in support of BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh for UP Assembly elections, in Lucknow.

Highlights

  • Three out of 7 phases of UP assembly election have been concluded
  • CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about whether he has any prime ministerial ambitions
  • After 3rd phase voting, BJP will get so many seats that SP, BSP, Cong' bails will be seized, CM said

High-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are underway with 3 of the total 7 phases having already been concluded. As the election is getting more intense, so are the leaders' campaigns. Uttar Pradesh incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also holding rallies almost every day to strong chances of the BJP to retain power in the state.

As poll campaigns continue to take place in the poll-bound state, Yogi Adityanath was asked to talk about whether he is having any ambitions to become prime minister of the country.

Responding to this, Adityanath said, "I am a simple worker of BJP, have never run after any post or chair," PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi said during a poll rally said, "After 3rd phase voting, BJP will get so many seats that SP, BSP, Cong' bails will be seized. Earlier electricity was also politicized. There'll be electricity on Eid & Muharram but not on Holi, Diwali. But no such discrimination today. We believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

"SP and BSP got boundary walls of Kabristan (cemetry) constructed, so they should better ask for votes from Kabristan," Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With inputs from PTI)

