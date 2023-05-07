Karnataka Opinion Poll: JD(S) may emerge as single largest party in Old Mysore region

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023

Karnataka Opinion Poll: The Janata Dal (Secular) may emerge as the single largest party in the Old Mysore region which has 62 seats, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll. The JD-S could win around 28 seats, one more from 2018, the Congress may win 26 seats while BJP may get around 7 seats 7, 8 less from the previous election, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll.

BJP may stay ahead in Bombay Karnataka region

In the Bombay-Karnataka region which has a total of 50 seats, the BJP may win around 29 seats, Congress may get 20, JD(S) may bag one seat while others may not be able to open their accounts, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Survey on CM Basavaraj Bommai's performance

46 per cent of the respondents feel that they were not satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, 26 per cent have an opinion that his performance was satisfactory and 28 per cent felt that his performance was excellent, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

The opinion poll survey was carried out by CNX among 11,200 respondents (5,620 males and 5,580 females) in 112 out of a total of 224 seats. The respondents were selected randomly keeping in view demographic, professional and migration dimensions.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Opinion Poll: BJP may emerge single largest party in Coastal Karnataka

ALSO READ | Cong may emerge as single largest party in K'taka, but may fall short of majority: India TV-CNX opinion poll