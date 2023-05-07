Karnataka Opinion Poll: BJP may emerge single largest party in Coastal Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023

Karnataka Opinion Poll: India TV-CNX have conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka. According to the survey, the BJP may win 15 seats in Coastal Karnataka and may emerge as the single largest party in this region. The Congress may win around 4 seats while JD(S) and others may fail to open their accounts. The Coastal Karnataka has a total of 19 assembly seats out of a total of 224 in the state.

What are the key issues in Karnataka elections 2023?

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, 17 per cent of the respondents feel that unemployment will be an issue in the upcoming election, 25 per cent are of the view that inflation is an issue, 22 per cent felt that corruption issue may impact the polls, 15 per cent said that development will be an issue.

Will Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra impact Karnataka elections?

46 per cent of the respondents feel that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra may have an impact in the Karnataka elections, 44 per cent felt that it won't have any impact while 10 per cent didn't have any opinion, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll survey.

