Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Paramjeet Singh or Ram Chaudhry. Who will clinch Doon seat?

Doon assembly elections 2022: The constituency of Doon falls under the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It is part of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat. It is the 52nd constituency in order. It was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. BJP’s Paramjeet Singh won the Doon seat by defeating Congress’ Ram with a margin of 4319 votes. Though Himachal Pradesh voted out its incumbent govts generally it has been seen that BJP has been able to retain power in Doon.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515. He defeated his rival Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress party.

This time too Doon is witnessing a battle between Sardar Paramjeet Singh of the BJP (who clinched the seat last time), Ram Kumar Chaudhary of the Congress (who was his rival last time too) and Swarn Singh Saini of the AAP. However, it’s likely for the BJP to retain its bastion here.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies. The polling is underway in Himachal Pradesh and the counting of votes will be held on December 8th.

