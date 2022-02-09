Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate's convoy attacked in UP's Bhaghpat

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  • Bodies of 7 Armymen, who had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered
The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2022 6:21 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Campaigning ends for first phase

    The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

    Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties have made concerted efforts to woo voters in the last few days. 

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party President JP Nadda have addressed rallies in the areas to go the polls in the first phase. Door-to-door campaigns were also held by BJP leaders.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa TMC writes to Chief Electoral Officer to prohibit Priyanka Gandhi from campaigning

    Trinamool Congress' Goa unit has written a letter to Chief Electoral Officer demanding to prohibit Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from campaigning in the state, alleging that she flouted COVID-19 norms during the election campaign in Navelim Assembly constituency on February 7.

    The party has claimed that supporters and leaders of Congress were not wearing face masks, not observing social distancing norms and had gathered in large numbers.

    Citing the election commission's guidelines of 50 per cent capacity in indoor or outdoor rallies, the party said, "Such reckless and callous behaviour by the INC is condemnable."

    "Conducting such door-to-door campaigns and flouting the Covid norms shall drastically endanger the health and safety of the people of Goa," TMC said.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: BJP candidate's convoy attacked in Bhaghpat

    BJP candidate and MLA Sahendra Ramala's convoy was allegedly attacked in Baghpat’s Chhaprauli on Tuesday. Cow dung was thrown on the convoy, which was also pelted with stones, BJP workers alleged. BJP leaders said a procession was being taken out in support of the BJP candidate when cow dung and cow dung cakes were thrown at the vehicles.

    It was alleged that the convoy was pelted with stones and when it reached near the RLD office, party workers protested against them by waving flags, leading to an argument between the two sides.

    The matter was brought under control by police who rushed to the spot.

    SHO Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident but said he has not yet received a detailed report of it.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP has given stable govt to Goa for last 10 yrs: Gadkari

    Attacking the previous government in Goa, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that since the last 10 years there has been a stable government in Goa, adding that before the BJP came to power, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on in the state.

    "For the last 10 years, there been a BJP government in Goa and this is a stable government, that's why development took place here. Before that, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on here and no one knew when someone would be called," said Gadkari while addressing a public rally in Goa's Pedne today.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Mawana sugarcane farmers hail Yogi govt

    The farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Mawana, famous for its sugar mills in the county, hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for timely payments of their dues.

    The majority of the voters in Mawana are associated with sugarcane farming. The area falls under the Hastinapur Assembly constituency in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

    Uttar Pradesh is the country's biggest sugarcane-producing state. In 2020-21, there were 27.40 lakh hectares under sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Party that wins Pandavas' capital Hastinapur always forms govt in UP

    Since Hastinapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district came into existence, the assembly election results in the state have shown that whichever political party won this legislative assembly seat has always formed the government in the state.

    Beginning from 1957, when the constituency came into existence and Congress won the seat and eventually formed the government till Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) came into power in 2017, all the parties which formed the government conquered this seat.

    According to Hindu mythology, Hastinapur was the capital of the Pandavas who ruled from there after the Mahabharata war.

    In 1957, Congress candidate Bishambhar Singh won the seat defeating the Communist Party of India's (CPI) Pritam Singh. Congress went on to form the state government with Sampuranand as its chief minister.

    In 1962 and 1967 as well, Congress won the Hastinapur seat and formed the government.

    Since 1967, Hastinapur has been the only reserved seat for scheduled caste candidates in the Meerut district.

