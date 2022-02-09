Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate's convoy attacked in UP's Bhaghpat

The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties have made concerted efforts to woo voters in the last few days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party President JP Nadda have addressed rallies in the areas to go the polls in the first phase. Door-to-door campaigns were also held by BJP leaders.