Farm laws implemented for benefit of farmers', withdrawn in national interest: PM Modi

Farm laws were brought in the interest of farmers but were withdrawn in the national interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of UP assembly election 2022, PM Modi said, "I have come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in the national interest."

"I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," he said.

PM Modi added he understands the pain of farmers, especially small farmers.

"It is very important for a regime, government to interact with stakeholders, public discussions," the Prime Minister added.

