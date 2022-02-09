Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  • Polling to 80 municipal boards in Assam on March 6, counting on March 9
Farm laws implemented for benefit of farmers', withdrawn in national interest: PM Modi

On farm laws, PM Modi said that he has come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. He understands the pain of small farmers adding laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in the national interest.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 21:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
Image Source : ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Highlights

  • Farm laws were brought for benefit of farmers but withdrawn in national interest, PM Modi said
  • PM Modi said he understands the pain of small, marginal farmers
  • Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary, the prime minister said

Farm laws were brought in the interest of farmers but were withdrawn in the national interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the eve of UP assembly election 2022, PM Modi said, "I have come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in the national interest."

"I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," he said.

PM Modi added he understands the pain of farmers, especially small farmers.

"It is very important for a regime, government to interact with stakeholders, public discussions," the Prime Minister added.

