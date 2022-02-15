Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party writes to EC demanding transfer IG, Lucknow Range

As voting for the single-phase of Goa Assembly polls concluded on Monday, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today expressed gratitude to the voters for an overwhelming turnout.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawde said, "Goa saw a record voting for the Assembly polls held today. We are grateful to all our Goans, Election Commission, Central Armed Police Force, Goa Police, officials from various government departments, and the media for putting in their hard work to making this day a memorable one."

"The authorities ensured the election process went smoothly and also took care of COVID-19 appropriate behavior. They all need applause," Tanawde added. The guidelines of the Election Commission of India was also adhered to and the flying squads succeeded in maintaining it, he said.