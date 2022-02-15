Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party writes to EC demanding transfer IG, Lucknow Range

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2022 7:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assembly polls: BJP thanks voters for overwhelming turnout

    As voting for the single-phase of Goa Assembly polls concluded on Monday, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today expressed gratitude to the voters for an overwhelming turnout. 

    Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawde said, "Goa saw a record voting for the Assembly polls held today. We are grateful to all our Goans, Election Commission, Central Armed Police Force, Goa Police, officials from various government departments, and the media for putting in their hard work to making this day a memorable one."

    "The authorities ensured the election process went smoothly and also took care of COVID-19 appropriate behavior. They all need applause," Tanawde added. The guidelines of the Election Commission of India was also adhered to and the flying squads succeeded in maintaining it, he said.

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati joins BJP

    Days ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. She joined the ranks of the party in Jalandhar in the presence of Punjab BJP in-charge and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    Ahead of her venture into the BJP, she also posted a tweet hinting at joining the political arena ahead of the elections.

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Samajwadi Party writes to EC demanding transfer of IG, Lucknow Range

    Amid ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Monday demanding the transfer of IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

    As per an official statement from the SP, party's state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the letter complained that Laxmi was "pressurizing to vote in favor of BJP candidate, which is affecting the election."

    Her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate officer, is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.

    SP has said that it filed a complaint about the issue first on February 7 and then again on February 11, alleging that no action has been taken.

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    People of Uttarakhand created history by voting in huge numbers: Dhami

    After Assembly elections concluded in the state on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that people of the state created history by voting in huge numbers.

    "People in Uttarakhand have created history by voting in huge numbers. I hope that the new government will work for a golden future of Uttarakhand," Dhami told ANI.

    Uttarakhand records 62.5 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly elections.

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress neglected northeast for decades: Rajnath Singh

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the Congress of "neglecting northeastern states" and said Manipur has seen a lot of development in the last five years.

    Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Manipur, Singh said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the "face" and "fortune" of the northeastern states.

    He said Manipur today is known for its development and not violence.

    "Congress neglected the northeastern states for decades. It reflects their anti-development and anti-northeast mindset. A lot has changed in Manipur in the last five years (of BJP-led government rule). Today Manipur is known for its development and not violence. 'Confidence of development' is clearly visible here," Rajnath Singh said.

  • Feb 15, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    High voting turnout is message of anti-incumbency: Congress on Goa Assembly polls

    With Goa reporting a high voter turnout in Assembly elections held on Monday, the Congress party in the state exuded confidence in forming the government with a full majority.

    According to official data of the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa achieved a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 assembly seats. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sanquelim constituency with 89.61 per cent, while the lowest was in Benaulim with 70.2 per cent.

    Goa, which is the smallest state in the country, only has two districts --- North Goa and South Goa. North Goa registered a maximum turnout of 79 per cent, than South Goa at 78 per cent.

    With these numbers, the Congress party assessed the political situation and the results of the Assembly elections in the state, which are to be declared on March 10.

