Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Repolling on 6 booths in Manipur today

Assembly elections in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur have concluded. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand were held in single-phase on February 14, Punjab on February 20. Manipur polls were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 while the Uttar Pradesh election was held in 7 phases between February 10 to March 7. Ahead of the result day, exit poll results indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party seems ready to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. According to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll results, BJP would be just ahead of the majority in Uttar Pradesh but likely to lose power to Congress in Goa and Uttarakhand. In Punjab, Congress will emerge as the single largest party and barely manage the state, shows Ground Zero Research while AAP may emerge as the number 2 party.