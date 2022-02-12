Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Nadda to hold 4 rallies in Punjab today

The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 7:22 IST
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Nadda to hold 4 rallies in Punjab today

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

  • Feb 12, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP Elections: Congress' Amroha candidate joins SP; says 'communication gap' in party

    In a major setback to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, the party's candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the Assembly polls in the state. Khan alleged that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.

    "I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he said.

  • Feb 12, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    PM Narendra Modi is likely to campaign in Tirwa area of Kannauj today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to campaign in Tirwa area of Kannauj, Uttar PRadesh today.

  • Feb 12, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    VK Singh to hold rallies Amritsar North, Amritsar East and Baba Bakla

    Union Minister General VK Singh will also address three public meetings in Punjab's Amritsar North, Amritsar East and Baba Bakla.

  • Feb 12, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Punjab: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will hold rallies at Gill, Jagraon and Kapurthala

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also hold election campaigns in Punjab's Gill, Jagraon and Kapurthala.

  • Feb 12, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Nadda to hold 4 rallies in Punjab today

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will hold four election rallies in Punjab today. Nadda will address a rally at Balachaur at 11:15 am on Saturday. Following this, he will hold rallies in Ropar at 12:45 pm, in Rajpura at 03:15 pm and in Ghanor at 04:45 pm.

