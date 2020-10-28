'Who gave permission to become General Dyer', Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish over Munger firing

Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over Munger firing.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday compared the police action in Munger with the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi condemned the incident and demanded a court-monitored probe into the incident.

Tejashwi also said the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police should be removed and a high-level inquiry should be ordered under the supervision of a High Court Judge.

"We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he said.

The Congress, on the other hand, has sought the dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government.

"The Chief Minister of the state is Nitish Kumar. Devotees of Maa Durga were thrashed and fired upon. Modi and Nitish's police thrashed the devotees. Young Anurag was shot in the head. I ask if there can be more suffering than this. There is a shameless and ruthless government in Bihar today," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack the state government.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar today. He should announce the dismissal of the Bihar government today. If it does not happen, then it will be clear that faith and culture is just a formula for the BJP to get to the chair," he said.

One person was killed and six others suffered injuries in firing in Munger during the Durga idol immersion. The incident took place on Monday when the crowd had gathered to participate in the event.

