Shahdara Constituency Result LIVE: Ram Niwas Goyal Vs Sanjay Goyal Vs Narendra Nath

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Shahdara Constituency Result | LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Shahdara Constituency Result | LIVE

Shahdara Constituency Result: Previous statistics

The counting of votes is underway. The ruling AAP has fielded sitting MLA Ram Niwas Goyal from Shahdara assembly constituency, a part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. Sanjay Goyal is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket while the Congress has fielded three-time MLA Narendra Nath.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ram Niwas Goyal won the Shahdara seat. In 2013, BJP candidate Jitendra Singh Shanty emerged victorious, while in 2008 Congress candidate Dr. Narendra Nath won the election.

Voting for the assembly election in Delhi took place on February 8.