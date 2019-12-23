Ranchi Constituency Result LIVE: Mahua Manjhi trails, BJP takes decisive lead with over 26,000 votes

Mahua Manjhi of JMM trailing as BJP's Chandreshwar Prasad Singh takes massive lead with a margin of 26105 votes. The prestigious Ranchi seat is held by the BJP's Chandeshwar Prasad Singh since 2005. In 2014, Singh received 95,760 and beat the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, who got 35,897 votes, by a landslide.
The Congress has, however, decided not to field a candidate in Ranchi and instead give way to its ally the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which will yet again be fielding Mahua Maji.
Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.
|
Coalition
|
Parties
|
Number of candidates
|
UPA
(81)
|
Congress
|
31
|
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|
43
|
Rashtriya Janata Dal
|
7
|
NDA
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
79
|
All Jharkhand Students Union
|
52
|
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|
81
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result
In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.
Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.
|Party
|Flag or symbol
|Seats on
|Vote percentage
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|37
|31.26%
|All Jharkhand Students Union
|5
|3.68%
|JVM(P) MLA's joined BJP (11 feb 2015)
|6
|Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|8-6=2
|9.99%
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|19
|20.43%
|Congress
|6
|10.46%
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|1
|1.82%
|CPI(M)
|1
|1.52%
|Jharkhand Party
|1
|1.11%
|Marxist Co-ordination Committee
|1
|1.02%
|Jai Bharat Samanta Party
|1
|0.79%
|Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha
|1
|0.49%
|Left Parties
|0
|1.66%
|Nominated
|1