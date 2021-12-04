Follow us on Image Source : ANI If Karachi border is open, why not Attari: Navjot Singh Sidhu calls for opening trade with Pakistan

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday advocated for resuming trade ties between India and Pakistan saying the friendship will benefit business ties. Navjot Singh Sidhu also launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister's policies.

While speaking to the media in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "If our friendship is increased with Pakistan then our business will also be increased. I admire our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's scheme when he started Aman Eman Bus Sewa from India to Pakistan."

Sidhu added, "If the Karachi border is open, why can't they open Attari border for business? If the central government opens this, then it will boost the economy of Punjab."

Speaking on farmers issues, Sidhu claimed that as per the Swaminathan report, the Minimum Support Price will benefit farmers in all ways.

"Scope of Indo-Pak trade & these 34 countries is US$ 37 Billion. Right now we're carrying out a trade of only US$ 3 Billion, not even 5% of the potential. Punjab has suffered loss of Rs 4,000 Cr in last 34 months, 15,000 jobs los," said Punjab Congress chief.

"Employment is going to be the biggest issue in these elections. I give you a guarantee that within a short span of time we'll give you a vision. All men have eyes, few have vision." Sidhu added.

Earlier when Sidhu visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, he stressed on "opening of a new friendship chapter" and trade between the two countries. Sidhu's this statement came days after India reopened the visa-free Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib. Sidhu had said he wants mutual love between India and Pakistan.