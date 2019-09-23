Monday, September 23, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2019 17:34 IST
Punjab bypolls: Congress announces candidates for 4 assembly seats

The Congress on Monday announced candidates for bye-elections in four assembly seats in Punjab, with former state youth Congress chief Raminder Amla to contest from Jalalabad, the constituency represented by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for candidates of four bye-elections to Punjab," according to a party statement.

While Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal will contest from Phagwara-SC seat, Indu Bala has been fielded from Mukerian and Sandeep Singh Sandhu from Dakha assembly constituency.

The assembly seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs won this Lok Sabha election.

