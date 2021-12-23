'Now Uttarakhand...': Manish Tewari's veiled dig at Congress leadership after Harish Rawat's cryptic tweets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday took a dig at the Congress leadership in a cryptic tweet, blaming the high command for the looming crisis within the party in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

"First Assam, then Punjab, now Uttarakhand... Bhog poora hi paun gaye. Kasar na rahe jawe koi,” Tewari, a member of 'G-23', tweeted. He also tagged Harish Rawat in the tweet.

Rawat, who had played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then CM Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday created a flutter in the political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. He also said Congress will have to adopt the BJP's technique of strengthening its regional leaders if it wants to regain power at the Centre.

"Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections," Rawat tweeted. "The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he added.

"I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former CM said. "I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way."

It is believed that Harish Rawat, one of Congress' top troubleshooters, is upset over the ticket distribution and he wants more say in the party affairs.

Reports say that Rawat wants the Congress leadership to declare him as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. While the Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be fought under his leadership, AICC in charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav has been maintaining that the election will be contested under collective leadership. Notably, Rawat and Yadav do not share the best relationships with each other.

