'...playing negative role': Harish Rawat, Congress' top troubleshooter, fires shots at party leadership

In what has again put the spotlight on the way of functioning of the Gandhis in the Congress, one of its top troubleshooters and senior leader Harish Rawat in a series of tweets has indirectly pointed fingers at the top leadership.

Rawat, who was instrumental in quelling the dispute between Congress Punjab Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, has tweeted that 'he has had enough' and 'now it is time for rest!' Notably, the timing of the tweets assumes significance as Uttarakhand and Punjab both are going to polls next year.

""Isn't it strange? We have to swim in this sea of election, but the organisation, instead of supporting me, has turned its back on me or is playing a negative role," Harish Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

"The powers that be have let loose many crocodiles (predators) in the sea that we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been getting the feeling that Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest," he says.

"Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva), will show me the way," the Congress leader continues, making it clear that he is unhappy and reconsidering his future."