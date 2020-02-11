Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Jangpura, Okhla, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Kondli

East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Jangpura, Okhla, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Kondli

East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: East Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies -- Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:02 IST
delhi assembly election results 2020 live, east delhi assembly seats election result live, Jangpura

East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Jangpura, Okhla, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Kondli

East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: The counting of votes is underway. East Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies -- Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara. Keep following this space for early trends, updates and final results on East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live.

EAST DELHI ASSEMBLY SEATS BJP AAP CONGRESS
GANDHI NAGAR      
JANGPURA      
KONDLI      
KRISHNA NAGAR      
LAXMI NAGAR      
OKHLA      
PATPARGANJ      
SHAHDARA      
TRILOKPURI      
VISHWAS NAGAR      

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News