East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: Jangpura, Okhla, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Kondli

East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live: The counting of votes is underway. East Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies -- Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara. Keep following this space for early trends, updates and final results on East Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live.