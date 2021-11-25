Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia honors Punjab minister's 'desire': A debate on education system

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said the AAP government had eliminated the inspector raj when it came to power in Delhi.

Sisodia is on a five-day Punjab tour ahead of the 2022 elections

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that he invites Punjab education minister Pargat Singh for a public debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi and Punjab after the latter expressed a desire to do so, during his five-day visit to Punjab ahead of elections.

"Punjab education minister has expressed his desire for a debate on education system & has said that the state has excellent schools. I invite him for a public debate on the condition of the education system in Delhi & Punjab," said Sisodia in Chandigarh.

On the last day of his five-day Punjab tour, Sisodia also interacted with businessmen and entrepreneurs in a program, where a number of participants suggested their needs as well as their problems along with solutions.

"The traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs of Punjab want to get rid of raids and recovery being done under the guise of inspector raj but neither the Akali-BJP government nor the government of Amarinder Singh and now Charanjit Singh Channi could give them relief from this," he said.

Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party government had eliminated the inspector raj when it came to power in Delhi.

"The rule of the last seven years in Delhi bears testimony to this claim," he added.

"Therefore, as soon as the AAP government is formed in 2022 in Punjab, the inspector raj will end, the same day," he added.

He said traders need a peaceful environment, development of their area and financial help from the government to run their business, which the AAP will provide from day one.