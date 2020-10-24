Bihar Election 2020: 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver highlights of RJD manifesto

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Election 2020: 10 lakhs, farm loan waiver highlights of RJD manifesto

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The manifesto, which was released by party's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav along with other leaders, promised farm loan waiver and 10 lakh jobs. One of the major highlights of RJD's manifesto is the promise of an umemployment allowance of Rs 1,500.

“I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet.This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present,” Tejashwi said at the unveiling of the manifesto.

“People used to make fun that from where we will generate employments. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs. We need more police for the law and order of the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar,” Tejashwi further said.

A look at other promises in the RJD manifesto:

Tax waiver scheme for new industries setting up in Bihar.

Contractual teachers, Urdu teachers would be recruited

A new industrial policy

Applicants from Bihar will not need to pay application fees for applying in govt jobs and govt exams

CCTV will be installed in villages

Pension for poor and old age will be increased from 400/- pm to 1000/-pm

