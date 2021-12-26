Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra today

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra to be taken out by the BJP on Sunday. Shah will also address public rallies in Kasganj and Jalaun.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that Union Minister Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra and address public rallies in Kasganj and later in Jalaun. Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources said.