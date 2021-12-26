Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra today
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra today

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are due early next year.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 9:00 IST
Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's
Image Source : INDIA TV

Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra today

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 26, 2021 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of houses for poor on land freed from Atiq Ahmed

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Sangam city today. On his third visit within 10 days, the CM Yogi would lay the foundation stone of the construction of 75 houses which was been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land that was freed from the clutches of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed. The CM would also be addressing a public meeting at Lukarganj after laying the foundation stone.

  • Dec 26, 2021 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra today

    Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra to be taken out by the BJP on Sunday. Shah will also address public rallies in Kasganj and Jalaun.

    In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that Union Minister Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra and address public rallies in Kasganj and later in Jalaun. Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources said.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News