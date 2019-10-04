Maharashtra Polls: It's official, Shiv Sena to contest on 124 seats, BJP on 150

Image Source : ANI Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has sealed the deal as it aims to retain power in Maharashtra in upcoming legislative polls. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a joint press conference and declared the seat-sharing formula.

Fadnavis said that BJP will contest 150 seats while Shiv Sena will contest 124 seats while 14 seats have been allotted to other parties in the saffron combine.

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. All 288 assembly seats in the state will go to polls in a single-phase.

Maharashtra elections 2019 are going to be unique as Aaditya Thackeray is entering the election fray for the first time. He will be the first from the Thackeray family to contest elections. Aaditya Thackeray will contest elections from Worli constituency. This is considered to be a safe seat for Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the young Thackeray will get elected by a large margin and expressed confidence that he will see Aaditya Thackeray alongside him in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: I am confident the Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin in the elections and we will see him with us in the assembly. https://t.co/J63ZQNvqvC pic.twitter.com/HOGciJH2L7 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

BJP on Friday released its final candidate list on Friday. The list made news as BJP heavyweights Vinod Tawade and Eknath Khadse were denied party ticket.

Vinod Tawade is a prominent BJP leader in the state whose political power is said to match that of Fadnavis himself. Eknath Khadse is a veteran BJP leader who has been a major force in state BJP for decades. Both of these leaders have been excluded.

