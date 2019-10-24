Malegaon Central, Maharashtra Assembly Result: Congress' Aasif Shaikh Rasheed against BJP's Vivek Warul

Malegaon Outer Constituency Result:

Result for Maharashtra Assembly constituency Malegaon Central will be out today. India TV brings you the live updates of the constituency where Congress candidate Aasif Shaikh Rasheed is up against BJP's Vivek Warule.

Also in the fray on AIMIM ticket is former MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique.

In 2014, Aasif Shaikh Rashid of the Congress had won the seat receiving 75,326 votes.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.