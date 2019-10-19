Dry day in Goa areas bordering Maharashtra on October 21

Following the directives by the Election Commission, the Goa government has declared a dry day in all the sub-districts bordering Maharashtra on October 21, in view of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for that day.

A statement issued by the state Chief Electoral Officer said that a paid holiday has also been declared for all those employees or daily wage workers of the state government, industries, private commercial establishments and other businesses, who are "entitled to vote" in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Goa sub-districts bordering Maharashtra, in which dry day has been declared on October 21, are Bicholim, Pernem and Sattari.

"The owners of the licenced premises having 'Bar and Restaurant' shall also display a board, stating that no liquor will be served and that the restaurant will be open for serving food only," the statement said.

