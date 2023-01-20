Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Punjab: 36 government school principals will be sent to Singapore for training

Punjab: The Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains on Friday informed that the Punjab government has decided to send the first batch of 36 government school principals to Singapore for training.

He said the AAP government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state. "Happy to inform that first cohort of 36 government school principals is going for foreign training at Principal's Academy in Singapore on February 4," Bains tweeted.

Further his tweet reads, 'Bhagwant Mann JI’s Govt. is committed to fulfill the promise of providing an education system of international standards.'

(with inputs from PTI)

Last year, Chief Minister Mann held a meeting with government school principals to seek inputs for raising the bar of school education.

