Hyderabad: All Schools and colleges to remain shut today due to heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain closed today, September 5.

School Holiday in Hyderabad, College Holiday in Hyderabad, School Closed news: The government of Hyderabad has declared holiday today across schools and colleges due to heavy rains. The announcement of the holiday came minutes before schools were to open today, September 5.

The collector of Hyderabad took to microblog platform X, formerly twitter and writes, ''In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe".

ALSO READ | TN Class 11, 12 supplementary revaluation results 2023 announced on dge.tn.gov.in, check how to download

Reacting to the post, a user said, 'Just minutes before school opening From an unverified account..Shame #ResignkTR'. Too late. GHMC is taking faster decisions than the Education department & CMO, writes another user.

Last week also, the schools were closed. All collges, schools were closed on August 29 and 30 due to TSPC Group 2 service recruitment exam. The request for the closure of schools were made by the District Educational Officer as they identified several schools to conduct the exam.

Moreover, the several schools in India are expected to be closed on September 6 or 7 for Janmashtami, September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 28 or Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad.