Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Registration last date today; Exam from April 25

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2023 will conclude today, March 30. Students who wish to appear for the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 can register online through the official website-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB 12th result or failed to score the minimum passing marks can appear for the Bihar 12th compartment exams to improve their Bihar Board results. The combined examination fee and registration fee for Bihar Board Inter compartment exam is Rs 1,430.

BSEB Class 12 compartment exam 2023: Online registration steps

Students can follow the steps given here to fill out the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam form 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here For Compartment Special Form 2023' on the homepage.

Step 3: Login by entering username and password in the given spaces.

Step 4: Submit details and process to fill out the Bihar board compartment exam form.

Step 5: Make payment of the compartment exam fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print for further reference.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Overview

Students must have to secure 33 percent marks in each subject and in the aggregate to qualify the BSEB 12th board exam. If a student is facing any difficulties in filling the Inter compartment exam form or making payment of the application fee can contact at 0612-2230039.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams 2023, of which nearly 11 lakh students passed the exam. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 11, 2023, and the result was declared on March 21, 2023.