Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam 2023 application deadline extended till March 30

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of registration for Bihar board Class 12th compartment exam 2023. As per the latest official notification, students can now register for the BSEB 12th compartment exam on BSEB's official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com till March 30. Earlier, the last date to apply for Bihar board Inter compartment exams was March 27, 2023.

Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB 12th result 2023 or failed to score the minimum passing marks in the Intermediate examinations can appear for the Bihar 12th compartment exams. Eligible students will be able to apply for the compartment exams with the help of the heads of the schools by making a payment of Rs 1,430 as a combined examination fee and registration fee.

BSEB Class 12 compartment exam 2023: How to fill online application?

Students can follow the steps given here to fill out the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam form 2023.

Log in to the official website of BSEB - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here For Compartment Special Form 2023'.

Enter username and password and submit details.

Select subjects for the compartment exam and proceed for fee payment.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

BSEB 12th compartment exam 2023: Helpline number

The Bihar Board has also issued the helpline number for students applying for the Bihar board Class 12th compartment exam 2023. In case a student is facing any difficulties in filling the online application form or making payment of the application fee, he/she may contact at 0612-2230039.