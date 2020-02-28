Image Source : PTI UP Board Exam 2020: Class 12 English paper leaked on social media

UP Board Exam 2020: The question paper for UP Board Class 12 English exam has been leaked on social media in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, media reports said, adding the question paper was leaked online at least 5 hours ahead of the examination. UP Board Class 12 English exam was slated to be conducted on February 26, 2020 - from 2 to 5:15 PM. Now, an enquiry into the issue has been set up by district magistrate Manish Verma.

Meanwhile, a team of Uttar Pradesh STF has siezed a bundle of pre-written copies from Kaushambi area during a raid.

The report also claimed that the UP Board 12th English Question Paper for the ongoing exam that was leaked online contained code 117-316 (YB) on top and code number J28746. This is exactly the same code that was available on the question papers that was available with the centre superintendents.

Therefore, to a certain degree, the matching of the code established that it was the original question paper that was leaked online.

Probe Ordered

Following the establishment of the veracity of the question paper that was leaked, Kaushambi District Administration came into action and ordered a probe on the matter.

