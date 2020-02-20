Put Rs 100 notes in answer sheets: School manager gives 'cheating' tips to UP Board Students | VIDEO

Put Rs 100 notes in answer sheets: School manager gives 'cheating' tips to UP Board Students

"Just slide in a Rs 100 note along with your answer sheets and none of you will fail" -- That's what a school manager taught his students appearing in the UP Board Examinations. A two-minute long video of Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College, is all over social media. Mall is seen giving the "tips" to students to get high marks in the UP Board of Secondary Education examinations.

In the video, the school manager is seen assuring his students that "none of them will fail" if they follow his instructions. The video clip was secretly shot by one of the students and sent to the Chief Minister's Office.

"All of you should maintain discipline. If a chit is found with you and and even if you are slapped, fold your hand and be ready for one more (slap). Don't argue and stand straight as the teacher can damage your future," Mall is heard saying in the video.

"Don't leave out any question. If you write questions and put a Rs 100 note, the teacher will give you marks blindly. Even if you answer a four-mark question wrongly, they will give you three marks. No one sees (while checking copies). None of you will fail," he is heard saying.

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says 'write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught'. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

The video is said to have been filmed in January during a farewell function in the school, police said.

Mall was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after being booked under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998 and the Information Technology Act, they added.