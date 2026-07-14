NCP reunion on cards or defection in Sharad Pawar camp? Praful Patel, Jayant Patil meet Fadnavis

Mumbai:

A meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior leaders from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday has sparked fresh political buzz in the state, with speculation now ranging from a possible reunion within the party to signs of a potential defection.

NCP leader Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, both from the Ajit Pawar-led faction, met Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. Shortly afterwards, Jayant Patil from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence.

Leaders from both NCP factions meet Fadnavis

The back-to-back meetings at Varsha have fuelled speculation in Maharashtra's political circles, particularly as leaders from rival NCP factions were seen visiting the Chief Minister on the same day.

With no clarity on the agenda, the meetings have triggered questions over whether a political realignment is underway. Some see it as a possible attempt at bridging the divide within the NCP, while others view it as a sign of shifting loyalties.

However, the reason behind the meetings has not been disclosed so far. Neither the Chief Minister's Office nor the leaders who attended have commented on what was discussed, leaving the agenda unclear.

Reunion talks or shift towards NDA?

The meetings come at a time when the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has been at the centre of speculation over its political future.

According to sources, the party had approached the Congress twice with a proposal for a merger. A similar possibility had also been discussed ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections but was put on hold due to the campaign.

Sources said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had asked Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to examine the proposal. The Congress leadership later sought feedback from its Maharashtra unit, where most state leaders reportedly opposed the move. As a result, the merger proposal is believed to have lost momentum.

Against this backdrop, the meetings with Fadnavis have added another layer to the speculation. There is growing chatter that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could explore a possible alignment with the NDA, even as some observers suggest the developments could also hint at efforts to bring the two NCP factions closer.

However, the party has strongly denied any move towards the NDA. The speculation comes at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing growing internal challenges.

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