Why is NCP facing internal rift after Sunetra Pawar elected as party’s national president?

Mumbai:

A new controversy erupted within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a senior party leader questioned the election of Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and wife of the late Ajit Pawar, as the party's national president and has demanded a fresh election within 15 days. However, the party has dismissed these allegations, stating that the election was conducted in accordance with the rules.

What’s the whole controversy

After challenging Sunetra Pawar’s election as the president of Nationalist Congress Party, the senior NCP leader issued a legal notice and sought fresh organisational poll. The notice, issued on July 9 by Delhi-based law firm ARS Associates on behalf of NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh, claimed that the election held on February 26 this year was unconstitutional and liable to be declared "null, void and non-est".

Addressed to Sunetra Pawar, national working president Prafull Patel and general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav, the notice alleged that the election process was initiated without following mandatory provisions of the NCP party constitution and without proper notice to delegates and office-bearers.

According to the notice, after the demise of then NCP president Ajit Pawar on January 28, the party had informed the Election Commission that Patel would function as acting national president until a new chief was elected.

What the reason of challenging Sunetra Pawar’s election

This legal dispute started after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28, 2026. According to Singh, the party submitted a revised constitution to the Election Commission on February 17, 2026. Under this, Acting President Praful Patel was given all the powers of the President until a National President was elected.

Singh argues that according to the amended constitution, only Praful Patel had the authority to convene a meeting of the National Executive. Therefore, how did Party General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastava convene the meeting on February 26?

He in the notice also alleged that the letter sent to the Election Commission on February 18 calling for a meeting of the National Executive was not approved by the then-current Executive members, which raises questions about the validity of the subsequent elections.

He alleged that Shrivastav subsequently convened the national convention and set the election process in motion despite lacking the constitutional authority to do so.

"No duly constituted central election authority, returning officer or election calendar was put in place as required under the party constitution. Delegates were denied an opportunity to nominate candidates, contest or vote," the notice claimed.

Singh demands withdrawal of party communications sent to EC

Singh has demanded withdrawal of party communications sent to the Election Commission on February 28, March 10 and April 29 this year, which recorded the election and office-bearers, and sought a fresh organisational election under an independent election authority.

The notice has given the party leadership 15 days to comply with the demands, failing which the petitioner has reserved the right to initiate further legal proceedings. When contacted, NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Singh was present at the national convention on February 26 and voted for Sunetra Pawar's by raising his hand. "All rules were followed in her election," Chavan asserted.

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