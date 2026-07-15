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  4. FRA vs ESP FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal take centre stage as semi-final begins
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FRA vs ESP FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal take centre stage as semi-final begins

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

France and Spain clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Dallas Stadium, with a place in the final at stake. France's attacking depth led by Kylian Mbappe faces Spain's disciplined, possession-based style in a battle of two unbeaten giants.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe
Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe Image Source : AFP
Dallas:

2018 FIFA World Cup winner and 2022 runners-up France will take on the current Euro winner, Spain, in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium. The blockbuster encounter pits France’s attacking power against Spain’s possession-based approach in a match featuring two of the tournament’s strongest teams.

France enter the contest aiming to reach their third consecutive World Cup final. Didier Deschamps’ side has been one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge and Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue proving their mettle. Their forward line has continued to impress in the World Cup, particularly captain Mbappe, who remains France’s biggest threat in the final third.

Spain, meanwhile, arrive as one of the most organised teams of the competition. Luis de la Fuente’s side have built their campaign around control, defensive discipline and midfield dominance. La Roja have conceded only once in the tournament and have relied on their technical quality to overcome difficult knockout ties against Portugal and Belgium.

The semi-final will also highlight a generational battle between France’s Mbappe and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Both players have emerged as the faces of their respective teams and will be expected to influence the outcome of a high-pressure encounter.

Meanwhile, Spain’s midfield battle will be crucial, with players such as Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Dani Olmo expected to challenge France’s physical and athletic setup. On the other hand, France will look to exploit spaces behind Spain’s defence through quick transitions and the pace of their forwards.

The winner of the semi-final will secure a place in the World Cup final on July 20 IST, where they will face either England or Argentina. With both teams unbeaten and boasting world-class squads, Tuesday’s meeting promises to be one of the defining matches of the 2026 tournament.

 

Live updates :FRA vs ESP FIFA World Cup LIVE: France vs Spain score, commentary, tactical analysis, highlight, reaction

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  • 12:31 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    FRANCE VS SPAIN BEGINS!

    The game begins in Dallas. Spain kicks off the game. They are in their away kit, which is white and brown in colour, attacking from right to left on the screen. France, in their traditional blue, are attacking from left to right.

  • 12:30 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    A moment of silence

    Both teams have gathered for a minute's silence for the attack in Nice 10 years ago. France President thanked FIFA President after the request was accepted. 

  • 12:28 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Yamal vs Mbappe!

    Historically, Lamine Yamal has the upper edge over Kylian Mbappe. Lamine has defeated Mbappe eight times so far, while the France captain has won only twice. With Real Madrid and France, of course. Lamine with Barcelona and Spain. 

  • 12:26 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    ICYMI

    France made two changes to the side that overcame Morocco in the quarterfinals, with Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni replacing Desire Doue and Manu Kone in the starting lineup. Spain, meanwhile, stick with the same XI that defeated Belgium, while Pedri is fit enough to take his place on the bench.

  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems!

    The national anthems begin in Dallas. France, being the host team tonight begin the proceedings and Spain will follow. 

  • 12:23 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players are out!

    Both France and Spain players are out in the middle for the national anthems and eventually for the clash. Shakira's Dei Dei plays in the background. What a setting in Dallas. It's after all, the FIFA World Cup semi-final. 

  • 12:20 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Head-to-head!

    The two nations have met 38 times. Spain have enjoyed the better record, winning 18 encounters, while France have claimed 13 victories and seven matches have ended all square. Their most recent clash came in the UEFA Nations League semifinal in Germany just over a year ago, when Spain edged France 5-4 in a thrilling encounter.

  • 12:15 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why no Pedri again?

    Spain have once again benched Pedri from the starting XI against France. It is purely a tactical call, as coach Luis de la Fonte played a similar move in the quarter-final against Belgium. He preferred Fabian Ruiz, who scored in the last game and his experience comes in handy in the final third as the PSG midfielder makes the late run in the box, which is vital in knockout games. Look at Jude Bellingham, for example. 

  • 12:12 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain's route to semi-final:

    Spain secured top spot in Group H with seven points, collecting wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay while settling for a draw against Cape Verde. They carried that momentum into the knockout stages, cruising past Austria with a 3-0 victory in the Round of 32, edging Portugal 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Mikel Merino in a tense Iberian derby in the last 16, and then producing another late decisive moment to overcome Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

  • 12:11 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How did France reach the semis?

    France cruised through Group I without dropping a point, securing victories over Norway, Senegal and Iraq. They continued their impressive run in the knockout stages, sweeping aside Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, edging past a resilient Paraguay side 1-0 in the last 16 and booking their place in the semifinals with a commanding 2-0 triumph over Morocco.

  • 12:10 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Spain Playing XI:

    Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

  • 12:10 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    France Playing XI:

    Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

  • 12:06 AM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The semi-final begins!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026's first semi-final between France and Spain. Both teams are currently engaging in a light drill at the Dallas Stadium. We are less than 25 mins away before the high-voltage affair begins. 

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