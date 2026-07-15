FRA vs ESP FIFA World Cup LIVE: Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal take centre stage as semi-final begins

Dallas:

2018 FIFA World Cup winner and 2022 runners-up France will take on the current Euro winner, Spain, in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium. The blockbuster encounter pits France’s attacking power against Spain’s possession-based approach in a match featuring two of the tournament’s strongest teams.

France enter the contest aiming to reach their third consecutive World Cup final. Didier Deschamps’ side has been one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge and Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue proving their mettle. Their forward line has continued to impress in the World Cup, particularly captain Mbappe, who remains France’s biggest threat in the final third.

Spain, meanwhile, arrive as one of the most organised teams of the competition. Luis de la Fuente’s side have built their campaign around control, defensive discipline and midfield dominance. La Roja have conceded only once in the tournament and have relied on their technical quality to overcome difficult knockout ties against Portugal and Belgium.

The semi-final will also highlight a generational battle between France’s Mbappe and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Both players have emerged as the faces of their respective teams and will be expected to influence the outcome of a high-pressure encounter.

Meanwhile, Spain’s midfield battle will be crucial, with players such as Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Dani Olmo expected to challenge France’s physical and athletic setup. On the other hand, France will look to exploit spaces behind Spain’s defence through quick transitions and the pace of their forwards.

The winner of the semi-final will secure a place in the World Cup final on July 20 IST, where they will face either England or Argentina. With both teams unbeaten and boasting world-class squads, Tuesday’s meeting promises to be one of the defining matches of the 2026 tournament.