Nitin Gadkari says E20 fuel brought after extensive testing, no evidence of engine damage | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday dismissed concerns surrounding the E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) and flex-fuel vehicles, saying the Centre brought the technology only after extensive testing and that there is no evidence linking E20 fuel to engine damage.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Gadkari said the government thoroughly evaluates any new technology before implementing it. He said E20 fuel was rolled out only after comprehensive testing and that the government has not received any complaints of vehicle engines being damaged due to its use.

Referring to claims circulating on social media, Gadkari alleged that some people were deliberately trying to create confusion. "When you cannot convince people, efforts are made to confuse them," he said, adding that he did not wish to comment on who was behind what he described as the propaganda.

'Ethanol can reduce fuel imports and pollution'

Highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of ethanol, Gadkari said India currently spends more than ₹22 lakh crore annually on importing fossil fuels, which also account for nearly 40% of the country's air pollution from the road transport sector.

He said replacing imported fossil fuels with biofuels would not only reduce the country's import bill but also channel that money directly into the hands of Indian farmers, significantly improving their livelihoods.

Gadkari lists advantages of biofuel

The minister said the expansion of ethanol production has already delivered positive results for farmers. He cited maize as an example, saying demand for ethanol production has increased maize prices, benefiting growers.

He also noted that sugarcane farmers, who earlier had to wait long periods to receive payments from sugar mills, have seen improved financial conditions due to ethanol production, which has strengthened the sugar industry.

Questioning critics, Gadkari said, "Shouldn't India become self-reliant in the energy sector? Isn't energy self-sufficiency beneficial for the country?"

'No evidence that E20 damages engines'

Rejecting claims that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines, Gadkari said no such complaint has reached the government so far. He challenged anyone whose vehicle was manufactured before 2023 and had allegedly suffered engine damage due to E20 fuel to formally register a complaint.

He added that insurance companies would investigate such cases and the findings would be brought before the government.

Gadkari further said that leading automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, have confirmed that they have not found any issues caused by the use of E20 fuel.

Referring to a reported vehicle breakdown in Patna that was initially blamed on ethanol-blended fuel, Gadkari said the investigation found that the problem was caused by adulterated petrol, not ethanol.

Also read: Hydrogen fuel trials underway on 10 routes in the country, Gadkari shares details