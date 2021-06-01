Third edition of 'eRaksha Competition 2021' launched to promote online safety

Image Source : ERAKSHA.NET Interested candidates can apply at eraksha.net

The third edition of 'eRaksha Competition 2021' has been launched in collaboartion with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and CyberPeace Foundation to spread awareness amongst children and young adults on the need to be safe, smart and resilient in the cyberspace.

The competition invites students from schools and colleges, educators, researchers and parents to put on their creative ideas and submit unique and useful ideas to promote safe, responsible and peaceful use of the internet in the form of posters, paintings, videos, websites, blogs, essays or apps.

Interested candidates can register through eraksha.net. The shortlisted candidates will receive appreciation certificates, also winners will get awards.

Rakesh Maheshwari, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India said, "Be aware of your digital footprint and there are traces of all activities that are happening online. One should therefore always remain accountable and responsible while interacting on the Internet. The new intermediary rules empower the children, women and the citizens as they can seek removal of problematic content. The government wants more accountability from these platforms and is working towards it."

In the past two editions of the eRaksha Competition in 2019 and 2020, it has reached across to thousands of children and youth across India, encouraging them to make the most of what the internet has to offer as smart and responsible digital citizens, the release mentioned.

