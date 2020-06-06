Telangana SSC exams postponed in GHMC area after HC's order

Image Source : PTI Telangana SSC exams postponed in GHMC after HC's order

The Telangana High Court directed to postpone SSC examination in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation or GHMC area while allowing the board to conduct the examination in the rest of the state. Citing the surge in the cases of COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Secundrabad districts, the two judges panel of the court directed the state government to defer the Telangana SSC examinations this year.

However, the court has ordered the Telangana Education Board to take necessary precautions while conducting the examination in the other districts. Meanwhile, the special chief secretary education, Chitra Ramachandran informed the court that those students who are not able to appear for the SSC exams due to coronavirus situation will be allowed to appear for the advanced supplementary examination, which can be conducted later as per the prevailing situation.

Ramachandran said that these students will be considered as regular candidates for this year alone. The pending Telangana SSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5 and over 5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations. Earlier, High Court had ordered the postponement of the Telangana class 10 examination in March after students appeared for first and second language examinations.

The parents of class 10 students along with child rights organizations had been demanding the cancellation of the remaining SSC examination amid COVID-19 situation in the state.

